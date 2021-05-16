IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys 9,554 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,573 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 9,554 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $5,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RDA Financial Network lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 16,843 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after buying an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 202,149 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,442,000 after purchasing an additional 38,676 shares in the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at $536,000. Finally, Ascension Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter valued at $1,548,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EW opened at $89.49 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $66.23 and a 12-month high of $98.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.46.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 18.18%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.93.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 3,389 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total transaction of $298,909.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,135 shares in the company, valued at $2,657,907. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total value of $722,082.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 367,679 shares in the company, valued at $33,907,357.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 331,411 shares of company stock worth $28,358,009 over the last 90 days. 1.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

