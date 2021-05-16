IFP Advisors Inc Has $185,000 Position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,243 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 175.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,598,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,731 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 85.9% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 102,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 47,551 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the first quarter worth $4,323,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 621,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,559,000 after buying an additional 13,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 23.8% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.77% of the company’s stock.

NYCB opened at $11.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.26 and a 200 day moving average of $10.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.72 and a fifty-two week high of $13.23.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 6.69%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.78%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.31%.

NYCB has been the topic of several research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.82.

New York Community Bancorp Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

