IFP Advisors Inc Has $206,000 Stock Holdings in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC)

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) by 12.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 942 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Canopy Growth were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CGC. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Canopy Growth during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in Canopy Growth during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Canopy Growth by 89.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. 10.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on CGC. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Cormark cut shares of Canopy Growth from a “market perform” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.21.

CGC stock opened at $22.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 2.44. Canopy Growth Co. has a 12 month low of $13.83 and a 12 month high of $56.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.08 and its 200 day moving average is $30.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 7.06 and a quick ratio of 5.84.

Canopy Growth Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Cannabis, Hemp and Other Consumer Products; and Canopy Rivers.

