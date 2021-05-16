IFP Advisors Inc Increases Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 28.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $1,356.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.23, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,468.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,408.10. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $926.00 and a 52-week high of $1,579.52.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.08%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CMG shares. Truist boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,725.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,658.52.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 4,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,311.22, for a total transaction of $6,237,473.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,044 shares in the company, valued at $61,685,033.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Scott Boatwright sold 1,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,559.84, for a total value of $2,749,997.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,939,996.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,646 shares of company stock valued at $15,066,134 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

