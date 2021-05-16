IFP Advisors Inc Increases Holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 832 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IYH opened at $264.86 on Friday. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a one year low of $204.20 and a one year high of $268.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $259.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $249.12.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

