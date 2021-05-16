IFP Advisors Inc Lowers Position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its position in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,354 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Twitter were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in Twitter by 46.2% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,552 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Ennismore Fund Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,650,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Twitter by 101.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,198,398 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $330,774,000 after buying an additional 2,616,278 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twitter in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Twitter by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,283 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TWTR opened at $51.73 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.02. The stock has a market cap of $41.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Twitter, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.11 and a 12 month high of $80.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Twitter had a negative net margin of 31.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. Equities analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Twitter news, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total transaction of $168,616.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Fox Martha Lane sold 1,301 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $100,085.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,177 shares of company stock worth $4,757,761 over the last 90 days. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TWTR. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Twitter in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Twitter from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. OTR Global upgraded Twitter from a “negative” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Twitter from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded Twitter from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.57.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

