IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 191 Shares of Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) by 15.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Acceleron Pharma were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 51,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,819,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 79.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Acceleron Pharma alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:XLRN opened at $126.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $126.65 and a 200-day moving average of $124.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of -48.68 and a beta of 0.59. Acceleron Pharma Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.58 and a 12 month high of $146.15.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $24.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.15 million. Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 31.62% and a negative net margin of 157.84%. Acceleron Pharma’s revenue for the quarter was up 469.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.95) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Acceleron Pharma Inc. will post -2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Acceleron Pharma news, Director Joseph S. Zakrzewski sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.64, for a total value of $1,346,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,991,345.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Mccourt sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.26, for a total transaction of $894,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,615,257.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,648,150. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

XLRN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $137.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Acceleron Pharma has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.80.

Acceleron Pharma Profile

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. It offers REBLOZYL (luspatercept-aamt), a first-in-class erythroid maturation agent, for the treatment of anemia in adult patients with beta-thalassemia and transfusion-dependent anemia.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Acceleron Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acceleron Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.