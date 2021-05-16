IFP Advisors Inc Raises Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 71.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 655 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ANET. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 61.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.64, for a total transaction of $3,176,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,434,006.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 2,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.04, for a total value of $592,028.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,564.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 91,679 shares of company stock worth $28,179,728. Corporate insiders own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ANET shares. UBS Group raised their price target on Arista Networks from $308.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $288.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $240.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $290.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Arista Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $333.85.

ANET opened at $326.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $314.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $293.03. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $192.96 and a one year high of $331.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.12. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 32.06%. The business had revenue of $667.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

