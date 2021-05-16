iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) Price Target Raised to $29.00

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) had its target price increased by Barrington Research from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for iHeartMedia’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of iHeartMedia in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered iHeartMedia from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Bank of America raised iHeartMedia from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wolfe Research raised iHeartMedia from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on iHeartMedia from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. iHeartMedia currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.00.

Shares of iHeartMedia stock opened at $22.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.13. iHeartMedia has a 1 year low of $6.25 and a 1 year high of $24.07.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $935.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.48 million. On average, research analysts forecast that iHeartMedia will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IHRT. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,118,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,523,000 after acquiring an additional 402,370 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in iHeartMedia by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 3,714 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in iHeartMedia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in iHeartMedia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iHeartMedia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $933,000.

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

