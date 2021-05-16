Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Receives $378.67 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $378.67.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ILMN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Illumina from $410.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $415.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Illumina from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.88, for a total value of $114,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,742,764.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.06, for a total transaction of $1,684,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 164,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,446,688.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,728 shares of company stock valued at $7,215,210 in the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 19,834,762 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $7,338,863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109,182 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 332.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,738,465 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,013,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105,636 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter worth about $573,541,000. Ownership Capital B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 109.3% during the 1st quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,004,945 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $385,959,000 after purchasing an additional 524,907 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 164.3% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 558,563 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $206,668,000 after purchasing an additional 347,263 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ILMN stock traded up $7.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $381.03. 714,205 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,107,828. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.88. Illumina has a 1-year low of $260.42 and a 1-year high of $555.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $395.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $383.90. The company has a market cap of $55.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 15.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Illumina will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

