IMV (TSE:IMV) PT Lowered to C$4.25 at National Bankshares

IMV (TSE:IMV) had its price target lowered by National Bankshares from C$5.25 to C$4.25 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on IMV. Leede Jones Gab reissued a speculative buy rating on shares of IMV in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a C$3.00 price target on shares of IMV in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

TSE:IMV opened at C$2.81 on Thursday. IMV has a 52 week low of C$2.69 and a 52 week high of C$9.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$3.54 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.23. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.87. The stock has a market capitalization of C$190.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.86.

IMV (TSE:IMV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported C($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$0.06 million. As a group, analysts expect that IMV will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

IMV Company Profile

IMV Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases using its DPX delivery technology platform. The company's lead drug candidate includes maveropepimut-S (DPX-Survivac), a T cell therapy, which is in three Phase II clinical trials across 6 different cancer indications with and without Merck's Keytruda; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer, and recurrent and refractory diffuse large B cell lymphoma.

