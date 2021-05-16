Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) PT Set at €39.00 by Barclays

Barclays set a €39.00 ($45.88) price target on Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Independent Research set a €35.50 ($41.76) price objective on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Warburg Research set a €31.00 ($36.47) price target on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Infineon Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €38.76 ($45.60).

Infineon Technologies has a 52 week low of €13.43 ($15.80) and a 52 week high of €19.70 ($23.18).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

