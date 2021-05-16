Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) PT Set at €39.00 by Barclays

Posted by on May 16th, 2021

Barclays set a €39.00 ($45.88) price target on Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Independent Research set a €35.50 ($41.76) price objective on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Warburg Research set a €31.00 ($36.47) price target on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Infineon Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €38.76 ($45.60).

Infineon Technologies has a 52 week low of €13.43 ($15.80) and a 52 week high of €19.70 ($23.18).

About Infineon Technologies

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

See Also: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Analyst Recommendations for Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA)

Receive News & Ratings for Infineon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infineon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit