Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Infinera provides Digital Optical Networking systems to telecommunications carriers, cable operators and other service providers worldwide. Infinera’s large-scale photonic integrated circuit incorporates hundred Gigabits per second of transmit and receive capacity and the functionality of more than sixty discrete optical components into a pair of indium phosphide chips. Infinera’s DTN system and PIC technology are designed to provide optical networks that provide operating simplicity, enhanced revenue generation, faster time-to-service and capital cost savings. “

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on INFN. Wolfe Research raised shares of Infinera from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Infinera from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Infinera from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Infinera from $11.50 to $10.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.15.

Infinera stock opened at $8.66 on Thursday. Infinera has a 12-month low of $4.04 and a 12-month high of $11.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $330.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.88 million. Infinera had a negative net margin of 19.00% and a negative return on equity of 27.33%. Infinera’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Infinera will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Michael H. Fernicola sold 2,589 shares of Infinera stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total value of $26,692.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,589 shares in the company, valued at $26,692.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David F. Welch sold 419,378 shares of Infinera stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $4,214,748.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 463,959 shares of company stock valued at $4,655,980 in the last quarter. 2.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFN. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Infinera during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Infinera by 2,325.6% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 5,215 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Infinera during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Infinera during the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. raised its holdings in Infinera by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 10,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. 91.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

