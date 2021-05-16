Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) Stock Rating Upgraded by Barrington Research

Barrington Research upgraded shares of Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $7.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Information Services Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th.

Get Information Services Group alerts:

Shares of III opened at $5.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.72 million, a P/E ratio of 90.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.65. Information Services Group has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $5.84.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. Information Services Group had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 1.37%. Sell-side analysts predict that Information Services Group will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Information Services Group by 542.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 240,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 202,914 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Information Services Group in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in Information Services Group in the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 23.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 788,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,469,000 after acquiring an additional 150,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Information Services Group during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. 48.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Information Services Group Company Profile

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries.

Featured Story: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Information Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Information Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.