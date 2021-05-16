Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.67.

Several analysts recently issued reports on INGXF shares. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$28.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

INGXF stock opened at $15.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.41 and a beta of 0.52. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 12 month low of $12.55 and a 12 month high of $25.50.

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $128.86 million during the quarter. Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative net margin of 16.28% and a negative return on equity of 1.72%.

About Innergex Renewable Energy

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

