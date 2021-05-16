Innova (INN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $345,757.95

Innova (CURRENCY:INN) traded 15.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. One Innova coin can currently be bought for $0.0501 or 0.00000109 BTC on exchanges. Innova has a total market capitalization of $345,757.95 and $718.00 worth of Innova was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Innova has traded down 38.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00008485 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000253 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000751 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Innova Coin Profile

Innova is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Innova’s total supply is 10,417,969 coins and its circulating supply is 6,901,771 coins. Innova’s official Twitter account is @InnovaCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Innova is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus, and then immutably recorded on the blockchain. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Innova

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Innova directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Innova should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Innova using one of the exchanges listed above.

