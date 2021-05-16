Insider Buying: Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH) CEO Purchases 17,456 Shares of Stock

Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH) CEO Sardar Biglari purchased 17,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $153.48 per share, with a total value of $2,679,146.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Sardar Biglari also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Biglari alerts:

On Tuesday, May 11th, Sardar Biglari purchased 2,344 shares of Biglari stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $300.80 per share, with a total value of $705,075.20.

On Thursday, March 11th, Sardar Biglari purchased 275 shares of Biglari stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $747.36 per share, with a total value of $205,524.00.

On Monday, March 8th, Sardar Biglari purchased 284 shares of Biglari stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $744.45 per share, with a total value of $211,423.80.

On Thursday, March 4th, Sardar Biglari purchased 1,888 shares of Biglari stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $140.00 per share, with a total value of $264,320.00.

BH stock opened at $156.03 on Friday. Biglari Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.03 and a 1-year high of $167.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $136.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.12 million and a P/E ratio of -0.87.

Biglari (NYSE:BH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported $223.29 EPS for the quarter. Biglari had a negative return on equity of 11.26% and a negative net margin of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $94.29 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Biglari by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,011 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Biglari by 10.7% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,953 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Biglari by 50.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 890 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Biglari in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biglari by 29.9% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,937 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period.

Biglari Company Profile

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. The company owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 194 Steak n Shake traditional franchise and 86 franchise partner units, as well as Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants; and 3 Western Sizzlin company-operated restaurants and 39 franchised units.

Read More: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Biglari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biglari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.