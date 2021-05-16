Insider Buying: Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) Director Purchases $230,300.00 in Stock

Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) Director Harry Brandler bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.03 per share, for a total transaction of $230,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,663.74. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of GRBK opened at $22.93 on Friday. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.03 and a twelve month high of $28.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 10.54%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley raised their price target on Green Brick Partners from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 90,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 113,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 38,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury semi-custom homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

