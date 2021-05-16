Insider Buying: Schroder Income Growth Fund plc (LON:SCF) Insider Purchases £160.14 in Stock

Schroder Income Growth Fund plc (LON:SCF) insider Fraser McIntyre acquired 51 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 314 ($4.10) per share, with a total value of £160.14 ($209.22).

LON:SCF opened at GBX 310 ($4.05) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of £214.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00. Schroder Income Growth Fund plc has a 52 week low of GBX 222 ($2.90) and a 52 week high of GBX 319 ($4.17). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 301.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 281.30.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a yield of 0.85%. Schroder Income Growth Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.02%.

Schroder Income Growth Fund plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the FTSE All Share Total Return Index.

