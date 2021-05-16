Insider Buying: TPG Telecom Limited (ASX:TPG) Insider Purchases A$599,604.00 in Stock

Posted by on May 16th, 2021

TPG Telecom Limited (ASX:TPG) insider Inaki Berroeta acquired 116,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$5.17 ($3.69) per share, for a total transaction of A$599,604.00 ($428,288.57).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.02, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

The business also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. TPG Telecom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.40%.

About TPG Telecom

TPG Telecom Limited provides telecommunications services. It owns and operates fixed and mobile network infrastructure, including fixed voice and data network with approximately 27,000 kilometers of metropolitan and inter-capital fiber networks; international subsea cable systems connecting Australia to principal hubs in North America and Asia; and mobile network.

Featured Story: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for TPG Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit