Insider Buying: TPG Telecom Limited (ASX:TPG) Insider Purchases A$599,604.00 in Stock

TPG Telecom Limited (ASX:TPG) insider Inaki Berroeta acquired 116,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$5.17 ($3.69) per share, for a total transaction of A$599,604.00 ($428,288.57).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.02, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

The business also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. TPG Telecom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.40%.

TPG Telecom Limited provides telecommunications services. It owns and operates fixed and mobile network infrastructure, including fixed voice and data network with approximately 27,000 kilometers of metropolitan and inter-capital fiber networks; international subsea cable systems connecting Australia to principal hubs in North America and Asia; and mobile network.

