Insider Selling: ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) CEO Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) CEO Judy R. Mcreynolds sold 25,000 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $2,087,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of ArcBest stock opened at $84.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.34. ArcBest Co. has a twelve month low of $18.77 and a twelve month high of $93.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.80.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.42. ArcBest had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $829.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that ArcBest Co. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.11%.

Several brokerages recently commented on ARCB. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of ArcBest from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of ArcBest in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of ArcBest from $60.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of ArcBest from $55.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ArcBest currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.46.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in ArcBest by 2.0% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 7,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in ArcBest by 3.0% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ArcBest in the first quarter valued at about $725,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in ArcBest by 27.6% in the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 5,875 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

