Insider Selling: Arctic Star Exploration Corp. (CVE:ADD) Senior Officer Sells C$11,000.00 in Stock

Posted by on May 16th, 2021

Arctic Star Exploration Corp. (CVE:ADD) Senior Officer Brijender (Binny) Jassal Jassal sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.22, for a total value of C$11,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 205,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$45,100.

Brijender (Binny) Jassal Jassal also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, May 12th, Brijender (Binny) Jassal Jassal sold 50,000 shares of Arctic Star Exploration stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.25, for a total value of C$12,250.00.
  • On Friday, February 19th, Brijender (Binny) Jassal Jassal purchased 250,000 shares of Arctic Star Exploration stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.06 per share, for a total transaction of C$15,000.00.

CVE ADD opened at C$0.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$23.85 million and a P/E ratio of -7.67. Arctic Star Exploration Corp. has a 1 year low of C$0.02 and a 1 year high of C$0.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.34, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.09.

Arctic Star Exploration Company Profile

Arctic Star Exploration Corp., a junior natural resource company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada and Finland. The company primarily explores for diamond and niobium/rare earth deposits. Its flagship project is the Timantti diamond project covering an area of 243 hectares exploration permit and 193,700 hectares exploration reservation located in Finland.

Further Reading: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Arctic Star Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arctic Star Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit