Insider Selling: Arctic Star Exploration Corp. (CVE:ADD) Senior Officer Sells C$11,000.00 in Stock

Arctic Star Exploration Corp. (CVE:ADD) Senior Officer Brijender (Binny) Jassal Jassal sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.22, for a total value of C$11,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 205,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$45,100.

Brijender (Binny) Jassal Jassal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 12th, Brijender (Binny) Jassal Jassal sold 50,000 shares of Arctic Star Exploration stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.25, for a total value of C$12,250.00.

On Friday, February 19th, Brijender (Binny) Jassal Jassal purchased 250,000 shares of Arctic Star Exploration stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.06 per share, for a total transaction of C$15,000.00.

CVE ADD opened at C$0.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$23.85 million and a P/E ratio of -7.67. Arctic Star Exploration Corp. has a 1 year low of C$0.02 and a 1 year high of C$0.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.34, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.09.

Arctic Star Exploration Corp., a junior natural resource company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada and Finland. The company primarily explores for diamond and niobium/rare earth deposits. Its flagship project is the Timantti diamond project covering an area of 243 hectares exploration permit and 193,700 hectares exploration reservation located in Finland.

