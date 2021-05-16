Insider Selling: Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Insider Sells 3,333 Shares of Stock

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.71, for a total transaction of $169,016.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 558,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,319,810.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Derek J. Maetzold also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, April 26th, Derek J. Maetzold sold 14,374 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.17, for a total transaction of $994,249.58.

Shares of NASDAQ CSTL opened at $55.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.59. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.72 and a 1-year high of $107.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -324.51 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 6.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 5.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. The firm had revenue of $22.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 173.8% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 134.1% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 66.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CSTL shares. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.29.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic solutions for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify high-risk patients with stage I and II melanomas based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

