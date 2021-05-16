Insider Selling: Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) CEO Sells $200,550.00 in Stock

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.48, for a total transaction of $200,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Gary B. Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ciena alerts:

On Wednesday, April 28th, Gary B. Smith sold 3,125 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.14, for a total transaction of $162,937.50.

On Monday, April 12th, Gary B. Smith sold 3,125 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total transaction of $175,531.25.

On Tuesday, March 23rd, Gary B. Smith sold 3,125 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.69, for a total transaction of $170,906.25.

On Monday, March 8th, Gary B. Smith sold 3,125 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.55, for a total transaction of $154,843.75.

On Friday, March 5th, Gary B. Smith sold 3,125 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.22, for a total transaction of $153,812.50.

On Wednesday, February 17th, Gary B. Smith sold 2,500 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total transaction of $137,725.00.

Shares of Ciena stock opened at $51.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Ciena Co. has a twelve month low of $38.03 and a twelve month high of $61.51. The stock has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.42 and its 200 day moving average is $51.26.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. Ciena had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The company had revenue of $757.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Ciena’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ciena by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,792,049 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $781,761,000 after buying an additional 1,206,685 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in Ciena by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 113,510 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,999,000 after buying an additional 27,700 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in Ciena by 7.6% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 442,998 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,241,000 after buying an additional 31,367 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Ciena in the fourth quarter valued at $2,189,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Ciena by 17.5% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,475 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CIEN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Ciena from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Ciena from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Ciena from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Ciena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.08.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

Featured Story: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.