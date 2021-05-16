Insider Selling: CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) CEO Sells $1,490,612.34 in Stock

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) CEO Gary C. Bhojwani sold 55,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total transaction of $1,490,612.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,816,362.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE CNO opened at $27.45 on Friday. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.05 and a 52 week high of $27.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.37.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The company’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This is a boost from CNO Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 6.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,584,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,179 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,353,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,617,000 after acquiring an additional 79,941 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,512,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,906,000 after acquiring an additional 65,987 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 3.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,161,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,502,000 after acquiring an additional 80,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,842,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,955,000 after acquiring an additional 32,019 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

CNO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of CNO Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.83.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

