Insider Selling: CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) CEO Sells $1,490,612.34 in Stock

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) CEO Gary C. Bhojwani sold 55,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total transaction of $1,490,612.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,816,362.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NYSE CNO opened at $27.45 on Friday. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.05 and a 52 week high of $27.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.37.
CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The company’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 6.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,584,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,179 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,353,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,617,000 after acquiring an additional 79,941 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,512,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,906,000 after acquiring an additional 65,987 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 3.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,161,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,502,000 after acquiring an additional 80,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,842,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,955,000 after acquiring an additional 32,019 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.06% of the company’s stock.
CNO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of CNO Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.83.
CNO Financial Group Company Profile
CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.
