Insider Selling: Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Director Sells 29,759 Shares of Stock

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Director Robert Zollars sold 29,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.93, for a total transaction of $4,997,428.87. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,297,015.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

FIVN opened at $164.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.32, a current ratio of 9.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $170.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.15. Five9, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.50 and a twelve month high of $201.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -310.37 and a beta of 0.53.

Get Five9 alerts:

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.35. Five9 had a negative net margin of 8.54% and a positive return on equity of 0.40%. As a group, analysts expect that Five9, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FIVN shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Five9 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Five9 from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Five9 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.35.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIVN. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Five9 by 102.1% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 192 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Five9 by 166.7% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Five9 by 183.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

Further Reading: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.