Insider Selling: J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) VP Sells 4,256 Shares of Stock

Posted by on May 16th, 2021

J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) VP Jeremy Rossen sold 4,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.07, for a total transaction of $519,529.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,778.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of JCOM stock opened at $125.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $122.07 and its 200 day moving average is $104.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. J2 Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.24 and a 52-week high of $135.24.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $398.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.11 million. J2 Global had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 26.87%. J2 Global’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that J2 Global, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on JCOM shares. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of J2 Global in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of J2 Global from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of J2 Global from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of J2 Global from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of J2 Global from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in J2 Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in J2 Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,495,000. Heron Bay Capital Management boosted its stake in J2 Global by 50.0% in the first quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 34,127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after acquiring an additional 11,377 shares in the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new stake in J2 Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in J2 Global by 538.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 63,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,647,000 after acquiring an additional 53,796 shares in the last quarter.

J2 Global Company Profile

J2 Global, Inc provides internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services, which include cloud fax services under the eFax, sFax, SRFax, MyFax, and eFax Corporate brands; endpoint and email security, and threat intelligence services for real-time malware analysis under the VIPRE brand; Inspired eLearning, a SaaS platform for cybersecurity awareness and compliance training; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me names; online file backup, synchronization, and sharing services under the SugarSync name; and online backup and sync storage services under the LiveDrive name.

