Insider Selling: Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) CMO Sells 3,087 Shares of Stock

Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) CMO Nicholas Rozdilsky sold 3,087 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.83, for a total value of $85,911.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 21,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,723.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Nicholas Rozdilsky also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Liquidity Services alerts:

On Friday, May 7th, Nicholas Rozdilsky sold 6,176 shares of Liquidity Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total value of $150,879.68.

On Monday, May 10th, Nicholas Rozdilsky sold 3,900 shares of Liquidity Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total value of $96,759.00.

On Friday, February 12th, Nicholas Rozdilsky sold 2,515 shares of Liquidity Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total value of $43,258.00.

Liquidity Services stock opened at $27.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $955.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -247.18 and a beta of 1.20. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.77 and a 1-year high of $30.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.30.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $61.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.37 million. Liquidity Services had a positive return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Liquidity Services, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Liquidity Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Liquidity Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price objective on Liquidity Services from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LQDT. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in Liquidity Services by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Liquidity Services in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Liquidity Services in the 4th quarter worth $108,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Liquidity Services by 214.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 4,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liquidity Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $163,000. Institutional investors own 61.43% of the company’s stock.

About Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; govdeals.com provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers asset sales and marketing services; and AllSurplus.com, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of legacy marketplaces in a single destination, as well as also serves as heavy equipment vertical.

Featured Story: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidity Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidity Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.