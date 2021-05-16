Insider Selling: NovaGold Resources Inc. (TSE:NG) Senior Officer Sells 58,345 Shares of Stock

NovaGold Resources Inc. (TSE:NG) (AMEX:NG) Senior Officer Ronald Rimelman sold 58,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.92, for a total transaction of C$753,980.77. Following the sale, the insider now owns 120,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,554,251.

TSE NG opened at C$11.91 on Friday. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a 1 year low of C$10.18 and a 1 year high of C$16.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.62, a current ratio of 119.02 and a quick ratio of 71.88. The firm has a market cap of C$3.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$11.61 and a 200-day moving average price of C$12.21.

Get NovaGold Resources alerts:

NovaGold Resources (TSE:NG) (AMEX:NG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The mining company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.01. On average, research analysts anticipate that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. It primarily owns 50% interest in the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for NovaGold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaGold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.