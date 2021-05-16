Insider Selling: Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) Director Sells $29,021,750.00 in Stock

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) Director Rtw Investments, Lp sold 725,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $29,021,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

RCKT opened at $40.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.30, a quick ratio of 7.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.48 and a beta of 2.05. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.53 and a 12-month high of $67.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.53.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.04. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RCKT. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $7,061,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 91.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 55,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after buying an additional 26,665 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 2,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $441,000.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.50.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has four clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia; and infantile malignant osteopetrosis, a genetic disorder characterized by increased bone density and bone mass secondary to impaired bone resorption.

