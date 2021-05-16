Insider Selling: Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) Insider Sells $49,500.00 in Stock

Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) insider Steve Hoffman sold 41,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total value of $49,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,281,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,137,797.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Steve Hoffman also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, April 28th, Steve Hoffman sold 83,500 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.57, for a total value of $131,095.00.
  • On Tuesday, April 13th, Steve Hoffman sold 41,750 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total value of $63,042.50.
  • On Thursday, March 25th, Steve Hoffman sold 41,750 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.79, for a total value of $74,732.50.
  • On Tuesday, March 9th, Steve Hoffman sold 41,750 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.92, for a total value of $80,160.00.

Tyme Technologies stock opened at $1.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.43 million, a P/E ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.59. Tyme Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.85 and a 52 week high of $4.99.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Tyme Technologies by 30.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,798,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,181 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tyme Technologies by 44.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,284,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 394,202 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Tyme Technologies by 10.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 812,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 75,945 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Tyme Technologies by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 378,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 11,716 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Tyme Technologies by 377.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 188,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 149,105 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.01% of the company’s stock.

About Tyme Technologies

Tyme Technologies, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops cancer metabolism-based therapies (CMBTs) in the United States. Its lead candidate is the SM-88, a CMBT that is in a Phase II/III clinical trial to treat across 15 types of cancer, including pancreatic, lung, breast, prostate, sarcoma, and lymphoma.

