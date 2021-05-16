Insights Network Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $29,993.00 (INSTAR)

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded 29.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. Insights Network has a market cap of $5.38 million and approximately $29,993.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Insights Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0273 or 0.00000060 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Insights Network has traded down 17.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Insights Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.92 or 0.00087328 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003379 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00020187 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002188 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $492.11 or 0.01076554 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.85 or 0.00063116 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.01 or 0.00113789 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Insights Network Profile

Insights Network is a coin. Insights Network’s total supply is 285,170,232 coins and its circulating supply is 196,753,508 coins. Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Insights Network is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork . The official website for Insights Network is www.insights.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Insights Network is an Ethereum-Based data exchange. A unique combination of a blockchain and Secure Multiparty Computation makes it possible to enforce the exchange of data and payment between the provider and the requester of data without third-party involvement. Insights Network allows regular users to sell their data (without disclosing their identity) directly to organizations that need it. INSTAR is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Insights Network ecosystem. “

Insights Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insights Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insights Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Insights Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Insights Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Insights Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.