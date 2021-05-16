Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Cuts Holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. trimmed its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 28.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,768 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,093 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 19.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,636 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,698,000 after buying an additional 3,412 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 58.2% in the first quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,386 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 5.0% in the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 8,337 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 1.0% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 29,341 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,258,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 17.5% in the first quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,520 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. 98.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $171.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.55 and a 52 week high of $194.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $177.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 6.83%. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.76%.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CFO Julie Whalen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.42, for a total value of $517,260.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,571,034.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.09, for a total value of $4,427,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 382,309 shares in the company, valued at $67,703,100.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,420 shares of company stock worth $5,740,110. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $144.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.25.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

