Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $7.88 Million

Posted by on May 16th, 2021

Equities analysts expect Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) to announce sales of $7.88 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Intellia Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.67 million and the highest is $14.00 million. Intellia Therapeutics posted sales of $16.26 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 51.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $34.57 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.45 million to $73.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $40.46 million, with estimates ranging from $22.80 million to $70.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Intellia Therapeutics.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.03). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 193.01% and a negative return on equity of 40.14%. The company had revenue of $6.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.63) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 50.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NTLA. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $40.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, March 21st. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $57.50 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

In other news, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.93, for a total transaction of $68,453.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jose E. Rivera sold 50,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.46, for a total transaction of $4,160,519.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,842 shares in the company, valued at $12,273,511.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 730,841 shares of company stock worth $49,591,051 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 147.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 67.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock traded up $6.16 on Friday, hitting $67.04. 1,404,779 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,546,285. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.04. Intellia Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $16.03 and a 52 week high of $92.00. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of -29.40 and a beta of 2.09.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

