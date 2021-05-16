Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $325 million-$340 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $341.54 million.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ICPT. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $16.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright raised Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Intercept Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.29.

NASDAQ ICPT traded up $0.92 on Friday, hitting $18.15. 612,070 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,135,132. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.08 and a 200-day moving average of $27.72. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $16.26 and a 52 week high of $94.50. The stock has a market cap of $601.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.85.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.53) by $0.31. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,973.10% and a negative net margin of 106.64%. The firm had revenue of $81.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.86) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -8.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Intercept Pharmaceuticals news, Director Srinivas Akkaraju bought 147,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.29 per share, for a total transaction of $3,129,630.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,246.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 23.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. Its lead products candidate is the Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

