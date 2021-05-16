Internet of People Price Tops $0.0279 on Major Exchanges (IOP)

Internet of People (CURRENCY:IOP) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 16th. One Internet of People coin can now be purchased for about $0.0279 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Internet of People has traded down 23.1% against the U.S. dollar. Internet of People has a total market capitalization of $376,026.20 and approximately $18.00 worth of Internet of People was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Emercoin (EMC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded down 37.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000089 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00011916 BTC.

Internet of People Coin Profile

IOP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 2nd, 2016. Internet of People’s total supply is 13,770,244 coins and its circulating supply is 13,461,469 coins. Internet of People’s official website is iop.global . Internet of People’s official Twitter account is @IoP_community and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Internet of People is /r/IoP_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of People is a set of P2P networks, designed to enable direct device to device P2P communication using P2P apps. The main purpose of the network is to allow my device to connect directly to your device without using any service of any company in the process of establishing the connection or during the interaction.One of this P2P Networks is a blockchain that runs the token system needed to incentivize operators to run all the components of other P2P networks that form the Internet of People. The token for this blockchain is IOP, a PoW/PoS token with a 21M supply. “

Internet of People Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet of People directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet of People should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Internet of People using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

