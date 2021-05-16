Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $27.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “INTREPID POTASH, Inc. is the largest producer of potash in the U.S. and is dedicated to the production and marketing of potash and langbeinite, another mineral containing potassium. Intrepid owns five active potash production facilities — three in New Mexico and two in Utah “

IPI has been the topic of several other research reports. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Intrepid Potash from $11.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Intrepid Potash from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Intrepid Potash from $15.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intrepid Potash presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.90.

Shares of Intrepid Potash stock opened at $26.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.96. Intrepid Potash has a 52-week low of $7.60 and a 52-week high of $39.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.64 and a 200-day moving average of $24.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.96 and a beta of 2.26.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. Intrepid Potash had a negative net margin of 12.34% and a negative return on equity of 4.43%. The company had revenue of $59.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intrepid Potash will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its position in Intrepid Potash by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 10,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Intrepid Potash by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Intrepid Potash by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intrepid Potash by 316.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the period. 30.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intrepid Potash Company Profile

Intrepid Potash, Inc produces and sells potash and langbeinite products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

