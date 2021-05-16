Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Bought by Outfitter Financial LLC

Outfitter Financial LLC raised its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,545 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Intuit comprises about 1.7% of Outfitter Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Outfitter Financial LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in Intuit by 1,600.0% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 68 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $417.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $403.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $380.32. The company has a market cap of $114.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $271.54 and a 52 week high of $423.74.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 40.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on INTU. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $460.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $375.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intuit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $418.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Intuit presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $434.91.

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total transaction of $909,108.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,293 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,268.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.38, for a total transaction of $148,286.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,030.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

