Invictus Hyperion Fund (IHF) Market Cap Reaches $23.83 Million

Invictus Hyperion Fund (CURRENCY:IHF) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. Invictus Hyperion Fund has a market cap of $23.83 million and approximately $4,667.00 worth of Invictus Hyperion Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Invictus Hyperion Fund coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000427 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Invictus Hyperion Fund has traded down 6.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Invictus Hyperion Fund alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.37 or 0.00086244 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003369 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00020272 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $499.32 or 0.01066731 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.97 or 0.00064033 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.94 or 0.00113107 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.22 or 0.00062421 BTC.

Invictus Hyperion Fund Profile

Invictus Hyperion Fund is a coin. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s total supply is 119,662,263 coins and its circulating supply is 119,280,441 coins. The Reddit community for Invictus Hyperion Fund is /r/invictuscapital and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official Twitter account is @ic_invictus and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Invictus Hyperion Fund is invictuscapital.com/hyperion

According to CryptoCompare, “The Invictus Hyperion Fund is a platform for investors who want to gain access to diversified portfolios of expertly-vetted early phase investments in the blockchain economy. The main functions of Hyperion Fund ecosystem are exposure to diversified portfolios, the power of syndication, expert engagement with entrepreneurs, AI intelligence in the prediction of ICO’s, 24 hours trading and ICO guidance/promotion. The Invictus Hyperion Fund native asset is the IHF token. IHF token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 utility token to be used as a payment method to gain access to the diversified portfolios. “

Buying and Selling Invictus Hyperion Fund

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invictus Hyperion Fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Invictus Hyperion Fund should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Invictus Hyperion Fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Invictus Hyperion Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Invictus Hyperion Fund and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.