IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Bought by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,973 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $1,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IQV. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 87.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price target on IQVIA from $225.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on IQVIA from $225.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.79.

NYSE:IQV opened at $234.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $216.47 and a 200-day moving average of $188.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.86 billion, a PE ratio of 257.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.71 and a 52 week high of $237.47.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.33. IQVIA had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 1.61%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.