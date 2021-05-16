Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Stock Position Raised by Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 19,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 9,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IRM opened at $42.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.97 and its 200-day moving average is $32.72. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12 month low of $22.18 and a 12 month high of $42.87. The firm has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.32). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 3.19%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.618 per share. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.86%.

In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total transaction of $26,218.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,665.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ernest W. Cloutier sold 56,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total transaction of $2,246,671.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,643,671.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 137,603 shares of company stock valued at $5,386,945. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on IRM shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

