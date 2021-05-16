Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.37 billion-$4.52 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.36 billion.

Shares of IRM traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.50. 2,736,228 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,137,495. The stock has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a PE ratio of 92.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.72. Iron Mountain has a 12 month low of $22.18 and a 12 month high of $42.87.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 23.61%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Iron Mountain will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.618 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.82%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.86%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IRM. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Iron Mountain from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Iron Mountain from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Iron Mountain from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Iron Mountain from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Iron Mountain from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Iron Mountain has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.00.

In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,783 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $510,580.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 210,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,809,707.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ernest W. Cloutier sold 44,199 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total value of $1,855,474.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,097 shares in the company, valued at $3,152,572.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,603 shares of company stock worth $5,386,945 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

Further Reading: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.