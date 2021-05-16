Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.37 billion-$4.52 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.36 billion.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Iron Mountain from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iron Mountain from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded Iron Mountain from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Iron Mountain from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Iron Mountain from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.00.

NYSE IRM traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.50. 2,736,228 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,137,495. Iron Mountain has a fifty-two week low of $22.18 and a fifty-two week high of $42.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a PE ratio of 92.39, a P/E/G ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.72.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.32). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 3.19%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Iron Mountain will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.618 per share. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.86%.

In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $282,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 239,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,278,965. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ernest W. Cloutier sold 56,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total value of $2,246,671.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,643,671.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 137,603 shares of company stock valued at $5,386,945 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

