Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Shares Purchased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) by 42.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 288,977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,111 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRWD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 102.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 220,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 112,015 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $396,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,888 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 3,603 shares during the period.

NASDAQ IRWD opened at $11.68 on Friday. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $8.63 and a one year high of $12.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.91, a quick ratio of 13.17 and a current ratio of 13.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 1.46.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 27.77% and a negative return on equity of 240.80%. The firm had revenue of $88.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Alexander J. Denner acquired 505,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.20 per share, with a total value of $4,646,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,164.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander J. Denner acquired 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.54 per share, with a total value of $790,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 1,600,000 shares of company stock worth $15,552,210 in the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.40.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.

