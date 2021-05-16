iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) is Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 373,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,973 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 2.4% of Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $20,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,143,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 9,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 574.6% in the fourth quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 797,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,023,000 after acquiring an additional 679,674 shares during the period. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 52,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,901,000 after acquiring an additional 8,302 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:IGSB opened at $54.83 on Friday. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $53.70 and a 1-year high of $55.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.93.

