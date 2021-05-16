iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) Shares Sold by Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) by 25.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 714 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AOR. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 108.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:AOR opened at $54.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.75. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 1-year low of $43.07 and a 1-year high of $55.64.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

