iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stock Holdings Lessened by Abundance Wealth Counselors

Abundance Wealth Counselors cut its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 99.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148,707 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,059,000 after acquiring an additional 20,065 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,358,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $320,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,990,000. Finally, Congress Park Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 215.0% in the 4th quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 3,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 2,584 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJH opened at $271.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $268.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $242.74. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $153.99 and a twelve month high of $277.63.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

