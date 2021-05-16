iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Shares Sold by Community Bank N.A.

Community Bank N.A. lowered its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 50.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 309.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF stock opened at $57.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.62. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 1 year low of $38.91 and a 1 year high of $58.03.

