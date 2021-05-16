iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Oak Family Advisors LLC

Oak Family Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 33.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,691 shares during the period. Oak Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 55,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,179,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 320,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,312,000 after buying an additional 7,485 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $542,000. Acas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,811,000. Finally, Ford Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,815,000. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $79.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.97. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $54.79 and a 1-year high of $80.67.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Story: Front-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.