iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) is Goodwin Investment Advisory’s 10th Largest Position

Goodwin Investment Advisory reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 477 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF makes up 1.1% of Goodwin Investment Advisory’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Goodwin Investment Advisory’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EFG. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 172.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 217.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000.

EFG stock opened at $104.84 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $85.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $104.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.50.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

